Timeline: The Deadly Santee Plane Crash in East San Diego County

The fiery plane crash in Santee, California, on Oct. 11, 2021, left two people dead and destroyed two homes. The crash jolted a quiet, tight-knit neighborhood, sending residents into the streets to help each other when it counted the most. But what happened? Here's a timeline of the key events both during the crash and the aftermath.

What to Know On Oct. 11, 2021, a doctor piloting a twin-engine Cessna C340 crashed at around 12:15 p.m. in a neighborhood in Santee in east San Diego County, destroying two homes and a UPS truck

The plane was headed to San Diego from Yuma, Arizona; according to its flight path, it was supposed to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa but never made it

At least two people were killed in the deadly plane crash: The pilot, Dr. Sugata Das, and the driver of the UPS truck, Steve Krueger

Oct. 11, 2021

It was Monday, right around lunchtime, in a neighborhood on Greencastle Street at Jeremy Street near Santana High School in Santee.

Just before 12:15 p.m., some residents began hearing the sounds of a plane's engine. It wasn't necessarily uncommon for the area; the neighborhood is not far from Gillespie Field, a small airport in El Cajon. Airplanes fly around Santee all the time.

Only this time, the sounds were different.

They were loud, residents said. They felt so close.

And this plane, it wasn't headed to Gillespie Field.

The twin-engine Cessna C340 was headed to San Diego from Yuma, Arizona, and was supposed to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa.

Piloting the aircraft was cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das, a longtime doctor at the Yuma Regional Medical Center. He worked at the YRMC but lived in San Diego, flying back and forth frequently.

Just before 12:15 p.m., Das began communicating with Air Traffic Control. He was about a minute away from reaching his destination at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. Das looped to the right, perhaps in an attempt to divert to Gillespie Field, though that part, as of Oct. 13, remains under investigation.

Once the plane veered off course, an air traffic controller tried to contact Das, referring to his tail number as "gulf" or "22 gulf."

In audio from that exchange, a controller can be heard telling Das that his plane is too low.

"Gulf, it looks like you're drifting right of course. Are you correcting? Correcting 22 gulf," the controller said. “Low altitude alert, climb immediately, climb the airplane."

The controller repeatedly urges the plane to climb to 5,000 feet, and when it remains at 1,500 feet warns: “You appear to be descending again, sir.”

Moments after the communication, at around 12:15 p.m., Das' plane crashed into the neighborhood in Santee at Greencastle and Jeremy streets.

Several home security cameras belonging to locals captured the plane nosediving into the residential area.

The wing of his plane clipped a UPS truck that was nearing a stop sign, killing the driver, OB resident Steve Krueger. Das was also killed in the crash.

A friend of Krueger told NBC 7 the longtime UPS employee loved the snow and the outdoors and had recently bought a home near Mammoth Lakes. He was just months away from retirement, the friend said, and had planned to spend much of his time enjoying his new home.

Several others were injured and two homes were destroyed, including that of a newlywed couple who had bought their home just five months ago. At least another five homes were damaged.

Witnesses said after hitting Krueger’s UPS truck, the fuselage of the plane slid toward two homes – one of them belonging to the Campbells and the other to Phil and Marie Morris. The homes exploded in the fiery impact of the crash.

The Morrises were inside their house, watching TV in their living room when the plane slammed into their home.

Neighbors ran to help, describing how they got the couple out of the home in those seconds after the crash.

The Morrises survived and were hospitalized.

The other home that was destroyed -- the newlyweds' home -- was empty at the time of the plane crash. Owners Cody and Courtney Campbell had both been at work and were not hurt.

Firefighters rushed to the scene as smoke from the deadly crash blanketed the neighborhood. The sirens from emergency crews rushing to the could be heard for miles. They didn't stop blaring for hours.

The crash site, as the Morrises son, Jim Slaff, told NBC 7, looked "like a war zone."

October 12, 2021:

The next day, investigators continued to comb through the crash site.

For now, the answers as to how or why the deadly crash happened, remain unknown.

The NTSB spokesperson said a preliminary report on the investigators' findings is expected to publish Oct. 26.

Also on Oct. 12, officials released the name of Krueger, the UPS driver killed in the crash. He had worked at UPS for more than 30 years and was on the verge of retirement at the time of his death.

Friends remembered Krueger fondly.

Also on Oct. 12, NBC 7 was able to speak with Cody and Courtney Campbell, the owners of one of the two homes destroyed in the tragedy. They were grateful they weren't hurt and even more grateful for the support of the community rallying around them.

Oct. 13, 2021:

NBC 7 learned Wednesday that a vigil is planned for Krueger Thursday evening at the crash site.

