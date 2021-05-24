Tijuana Slough Beaches Now Open After Ocean Water Testing

Beach closure notices were lifted on Sunday for the Tijuana Slough after recent testing confirmed that the ocean water was safe.

The lifting announcement was for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines, according to Todd Burton of the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

"Recent water quality testing has confirmed that the ocean water is safe for recreational use following recent sewage impacts," Burton said.

Included in the order were beaches from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.