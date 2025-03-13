Mishaps and rain delay upgrades to Tijuana sewage infrastructure

“We had a few challenges" — that’s the short version of a weekend mishap Sunday in Tijuana that released millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Tijuana River and San Diego County.

International Boundary and Water Commissioner Dr. Maria-Elena Giner said a construction crew working in Tijuana ruptured a previously unknown sewage line. The crew was working on a bypass for the new International Collector, a nearly two-mile pipe that will eventually deliver 60 million gallons of raw sewage every day to wastewater treatment plants on both sides of the border.

Millions of gallons of raw sewage were dumped into the Tijuana River during a construction mishap over the weekend. NBC 7's Joe Little explains the impact as more rain is on the way.

Giner said a 6-foot-wide inflatable plug also failed in the old International Collector closer to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant in San Ysidro. That failure contributed to a spill that crossed the border near the plant.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

She said the incidents set construction back about two weeks. However, she was adamant at the need for the new pipeline.

“This International Collector’s going to be very critical to building resiliency,” she smiled during a news conference over Zoom.

Meanwhile, Giner said Tijuana’s broken wastewater treatment plant at Punta Bandera should go online in April. It was originally promised to be completed in September of 2024 and in March of 2025.

“They're envisioning finishing that stabilization process by mid-April,” Giner said.

Nevertheless, the IBWC commissioner said she was sending a tech team to the plant Thursday to confirm.

“I like to say, ‘I trust, but I like to verify.’ And so, part of our visit on the 13th is to verify,” she explained.

Giner said the IBWC, the Environmental Protection Agency and their Mexican counterparts meet virtually every night to keep both sides up to date on construction.