Pink Buses Give Women Safer Rides in Tijuana

Bright pink buses signaled the start of safer public transit rides for women in Tijuana on Wednesday.

In an effort to prevent harassment and assault on the city’s public transportation, only women, children under the age of 12, senior citizens, and passengers with disabilities will be allowed to ride these designated buses with security cameras.

“It’s very important to the security of women in Tijuana. It’s very, very important,” said Sandra Chairez with the Institute for Women.

To start, two buses will cover a roughly 12-mile commute from just south of the San Ysidro Port of Entry to the eastern end of Tijuana.

The routes will run daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to Chairez.

Chairez said a dozen more pink buses will be added to the line-up over the next several months.

An estimated 25,000 women are expected to use the new buses every day.

“It’s gonna be the start of a very big project that will engross all women,” Chairez said.

The fare is 10 pesos -- or about 50 cents.