Mexican authorities began removing migrants from a shelter on the north side of Tijuana Friday, taking them to another shelter located further from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Migrants staying in the Contra Viento y Marea shelter located at Calle Michoacan 581-1557 in Tijuana's northern zone were transported by officials approximately 15 miles southeast to the El Barretal shelter.

Buses arrived to transport the migrants, Telemundo 20 reported.

“They come and try to push out,” one migrant told Telemundo 20. “The people is scared, you know?”

Officials said the conditions were not ideal for the migrants which, in part, may have prompted the move, according to Telemundo 20.

“It’s an excuse,” said the migrant. “[The shelter is] not too bad.”

Migrants said officials previously told them they had until Jan. 24 to leave the shelter but then Friday were told to evacuate before noon.

“I want to stay here. Nobody wants to move to the Barretal,” the migrant said.

Federal police, National Institute of Migration, and the Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risk in Mexico were at the scene to assist in the move.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.