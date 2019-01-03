Flames ripped through a factory in Tijuana Thursday, sending plumes of thick, black smoke into the air near the U.S.-Mexico border. People in San Diego could see the smoke from the U.S. side of the border. This video was provided to NBC 7 by the Tijuana Fire Department. (Published 3 minutes ago)

A factory caught fire in Tijuana, Mexico, near a major border crossing Thursday afternoon, sending thick, black smoke into the air.

The Tijuana Fire Department received a call around 11:30 a.m. about the blaze at the B&B Plastics.

The smoke can be seen from the San Diego side of the border. The fire is burning less than a mile away from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The factory is located on Calle 12 Norte in CD Industrial area, TFD said.

Cal Fire San Diego said the blaze is not a threat to the border in a tweet just after noon.

Preliminary reports from TFD said scrap on the factory's patio may have caused the fire.

An NBC 7 viewer sent in a photo taken more than a dozen miles away from the site of the fire.

It was taken near the Eastlake area.

To see more images from the blaze, see the gallery below.

Flames Rip Through Tijuana Factory, Smoke Seen in San Diego

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.