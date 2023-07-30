Tijuana, the birthplace of Caesar salad, celebrates 99 years of the world-famous dish this weekend

What to Know The birthplace of Caesar salad is the Mexican border city of Tijuana.

The Caesar salad festival will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday on Avenida Revolución.

The festival will feature performances, including that of Frank Di, winner of the silver seagull award in Viña del Mar.

Just a few minutes from San Diego is the birthplace of the world-renowned Caesar salad: the Mexican border city of Tijuana. This weekend, visitors can attend a colorful and flavorful festival celebrating the 99th anniversary of the dish.

The Caesar salad has become a staple for people visiting Tijuana, as the culinary industry is now one of the main tourist attractions in the region.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"It's an incredible diversity, and as we continue to grow, we become an economically significant force of the state," said Christian Orozco, vice president of Canirac Tijuana.

Orozco acknowledges that the city has always been attractive due to its proximity to the U.S., but now it has developed its own appeal with the medical industry and national and international tourism. Visitors come to enjoy unique dishes from more than 600 restaurants registered with Canirac.

Who created the Caesar salad?

Ninety-nine years ago, the Caesar salad was created by Caesar Cardini, a restaurateur and Italian immigrant, at Caesar's Restaurant in Tijuana, which is still open on Avenida Revolución.

The celebration takes place at Caesar's Restaurant every year.

Festival organizers expect around 1,500 attendees this year. Besides tasting the traditional Caesar salad, attendees will have the opportunity to try wines from the region and other culinary offerings from local restaurants.

The Caesar salad festival also includes artistic performances that will bring the street to life. It will close with a performance from Frank Di, a Tijuana native who recently won a silver seagull award in Viña del Mar, according to festival organizers.

Due to the festival, Avenida Revolución will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday, July 30, starting at 1 p.m., when the festival begins, from Fourth Street to Cuesta Street up to Seventh Street.