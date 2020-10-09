Los Angeles Firefighter Still Missing as 2 Arrested in Tijuana for Abduction

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Baja California confirmed the arrests of two people allegedly involved in the disappearance of a Los Angeles firefighter in Rosarito, Baja California.

According to the Attorney General, suspects Fanny N., 32, and Santos N., 27, were arrested Thursday, on a highway to Playas de Rosarito for their alleged involvement in the disappearance of Frank Aguilar, a California firefighter who disappeared without a trace in late August.

Although authorities have not located Aguilar, they presume he is alive. According to the investigation, the couple planned to kidnapped Aguilar but he tried to escape and was shot.

The agents who made the arrest located Aguilar's belongings, including a credit card with his name on it, said Hiram Sanchez, Attorney General of Baja California.

Authorities in Mexico will continue to try and locate Aguilar, who disappeared on August 20 in Tijuana.

The Prosecutor's Office said in previous interviews that the footage of security cameras and the search of two houses located on the boundaries of Tijuana and Playas de Rosarito indicated that Aguilar may have been kidnapped.

"It's a nightmare, my dad is my best friend. He is my heart, he is my world," said Amaris Aguilar, Aguilar's eldest daughter, in an interview with Telemundo 20.

Meanwhile, time is of the essence for Frank Aguilar's daughters, who struggle daily to find their father. "Please look into your heart to help me, to help my family right now, look in your heart to leave my dad alone, please do it for my family, for Los Angeles."

