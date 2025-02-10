Tiger Woods pulls out of Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines

On Friday, Tiger Woods created a buzz when he formally committed to playing the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, his first appearance at a PGA Tour event in San Diego since 2020. On Monday, Woods announced on social media he was withdrawing from the tournament.

Just a few days before joining the field and playing as the tournament host, Woods's mother Kultida passed away. The 82-time PGA Tour winner says he's still dealing with that loss and not ready to get into a competitive environment again.

I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.



Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued… pic.twitter.com/HP45Tla3QQ — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 10, 2025

Woods has often said his mom was his biggest fan and credits her for giving him the idea to wear red on Sundays, a statement color that has become a staple among amateurs across the golf world. His appearance would have been the first competitive tournament he's played since the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

It also would have been a return to a place where he's had arguably his greatest success. In addition to winning seven times at the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods won the 2008 U.S. Open in a dramatic Monday playoff and even captured multiple titles as a youth in the Junior World Championships held on the iconic course.

The Genesis Invitational is usually held at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades but moved the 2025 event to San Diego in the wake of the wildfires that have devastated the area. The tournament tees off on Thursday morning.