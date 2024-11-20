Sledgehammer burglaries at Tierrasanta restaurants may be tied to string of crimes

Investigators say a string of break-ins in San Diego's Tierrasanta neighborhood this past week may be linked to a larger string of crimes.

Security video shows the suspects using a sledgehammer to get inside.

Despite the surveillance camera overhead, the masked intruder went to work on the safe at Roundtable Pizza on Tierrasanta Boulevard just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

“He starts slamming into the safe with a sledgehammer. He was there like five or 10 minutes,” Roundtable general manager Angel Isabel said.

Isabel says he left worn out and empty handed.

“This is our fifth break-in in over two years. It is just insane that it keeps on happening,” Isabel said.

The person behind the mask found a more promising take next door at Tutuli Mexican Eatery.

“Everything was gone. All my savings. My wife and my savings were gone," owner Alejandro Ochoa said.

Tutuli is the Ochoa family’s first business venture. They’ve been open less than three weeks. Thieves got away with thousands of dollars that Ochoa kept in the safe.

“These people don’t think about the families that are suffering,” Ochoa said.

The Tierra Santa Mexican Restaurant was robbed the Monday before last at about 3 a.m. The owner wasn’t available to speak, but employees tell NBC 7 the whole thing was caught on camera.

The surveillance cameras seem little deterrent. The San Diego Police Department is investigating these crimes and say they are likely connected to others happening countywide.

Surveillance video from Perfect Pizza in Rancho Bernardo shows a hoodie-wearing suspect sledgehammering their way through the front door. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has more on the string of burglaries in several northeast San Diego neighborhoods.

Video from Perfect Pizza in Rancho Bernardo in the early hours of Oct. 28 shows the suspect use a sledgehammer to break the window. The cash drawer was stolen. The safe had to be left behind. A hooded and masked driver picked up the accomplice. They left in a silver Infiniti.

That same morning, Todo Sushi and the Subway on Carroll Canyon Road were burglarized, possibly by the same people.

Many of these businesses are mom-and-pop operations. Owners poured in everything they must to secure a successful future.

“I was working before at different places, and my wife, to just to save money to see our dreams come true and this happens," Ochoa said.

Losses in the Tierrasanta burglaries are felt deeply but what was left behind could prove to be of great value to police. It is just a few frames of video, but for the first time a very clear picture of the intruder’s face is seen.

San Diego police detectives say they are still gathering all the video evidence. They expect to release more information about these burglaries on Wednesday.