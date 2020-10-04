Tickets Available for Drive-In Viewing of Padres' Series Against Dodgers

Are you ready to cheer on the Padres?

The Slam Diego Padres are selling tickets so fans can cheer on the team in a drive-in viewing of their best-of-five NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team held a similar drive-in viewing when San Diego faced and beat the St. Louis Cardinals.

The experience allows fans to have that same baseball feel since the drive-in will be held in Tailgate Park, right next to Petco Park.

There are two kinds of tickets sold for the occasion:

Premium Viewing: Allows admission for one vehicle and comes with central parking. Padres members pay $350 while non-members pay $375;

General Viewing: Allows admission for one vehicle. Padres members pay $275 while non-members pay $300.

Premium Viewing tickerholders will be given a whole cheese pizza, four hot dogs, two individual popcorns and four waters.

Meanwhile, General Viewing ticketholders will be given four hot dogs, two individual popcorns and four waters.

Both ticketholders can enjoy a double parking spot for one car per ticket that will allow for a small tailgate setup. Visitors will be given a reusable swag bag that will come with four rally towels, a car flag and four hats.

Tickets for Games 1 through 5 are now available for purchase here.