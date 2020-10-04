San Diego Padres

Tickets Available for Drive-In Viewing of Padres' Series Against Dodgers

Fanatics can enjoy the drive-in fun at Tailgate Park as they cheer on the San Diego Padres in their quest to #TakeTheCake

By NBC 7 Staff

Padres fans celebrate after attending a drive-in viewing experience at Tailgate Lot.
NBC 7

Are you ready to cheer on the Padres?

The Slam Diego Padres are selling tickets so fans can cheer on the team in a drive-in viewing of their best-of-five NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team held a similar drive-in viewing when San Diego faced and beat the St. Louis Cardinals.

The experience allows fans to have that same baseball feel since the drive-in will be held in Tailgate Park, right next to Petco Park.

There are two kinds of tickets sold for the occasion:

  • Premium Viewing: Allows admission for one vehicle and comes with central parking. Padres members pay $350 while non-members pay $375;
  • General Viewing: Allows admission for one vehicle. Padres members pay $275 while non-members pay $300.

Premium Viewing tickerholders will be given a whole cheese pizza, four hot dogs, two individual popcorns and four waters.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 236 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Additional Deaths Reported

remdesivir 3 hours ago

Local COVID-19 Survivor Shares Experience With Remdesivir

Meanwhile, General Viewing ticketholders will be given four hot dogs, two individual popcorns and four waters.

Both ticketholders can enjoy a double parking spot for one car per ticket that will allow for a small tailgate setup. Visitors will be given a reusable swag bag that will come with four rally towels, a car flag and four hats.

Tickets for Games 1 through 5 are now available for purchase here.

This article tagged under:

San Diego PadresbaseballPadresDodgersDrive-In
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us