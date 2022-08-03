The Rock Church is hosting a screening of NBC 7's "STOLEN," an expansive, award-winning documentary series about child sex trafficking and exploitation in San Diego County and beyond, on Thursday at the church's Point Loma location. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion about fighting sex trafficking in our communities.

Click here to register for free tickets.

Anchor Monica Dean and the NBC 7 Investigates team spent more than a year learning from survivors, advocates, law enforcement agents, pimps and convicted sex traffickers to help explain why the illicit child sex market thrives in San Diego County and across the U.S.

"STOLEN," a seven-episode series, which debuted on NBC7.com in August 2020, uncovered substantial proof of the scope of sex trafficking in San Diego County schools and revealed gaps in the justice system that allow people who pay to sexually assault children to face little to no consequences.

“In this digital age it is critical for everyone to understand the dangers of these kinds of exploitative relationships that often draw teen girls and boys into sex trafficking," Dean said. "The desire for love, validation, and acceptance is often what makes someone vulnerable to exploitation. This is a difficult topic but we need to be having real conversations about it.”

Thursday's free screening, hosted in partnership with the Point Loma Nazarene University Center for Justice and Reconciliation, starts at 6 p.m. Click here for more info.

Panel members include:

Susan Johnson: Susan has been involved in church ministries pertaining to women and youth for approximately 18 years. She co-founded the Churches Against Trafficking and Alabaster Jar Project, a residential rehabilitative program for survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation in North San Diego County. It is her mission to empower individuals who have been victimized and exploited.

Since the digital launch in August 2020, “STOLEN” has been recognized with a Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) National Murrow Award for “Excellence in Innovation,” three Regional Murrow Awards, a Golden Mike Award, five Emmy Awards, Silver and Bronze “Telly” Awards, and three awards from the Society of Professional Journalists San Diego chapter.

Click here to watch the full "STOLEN," NBC 7 Investigates' seven-part documentary series on child sex trafficking in San Diego County and beyond.