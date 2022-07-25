Storms

Thunderstorms Possible For Parts of San Diego County This Week

A plume of monsoonal moisture may bring afternoon and early evening showers to the mountains and deserts

By Christina Bravo

Thunderstorms with the potential to cause flash floods are likely in parts of San Diego County this week, but areas west of the mountains will be spared.

A plume of monsoonal moisture may bring afternoon and early evening showers to the mountains and deserts with the greatest potential for storms on Monday, Friday and this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

"It's mostly going to be after 12 p.m. today where we could start to see some storms flaring up over the mountains and deserts mainly. Other parts of the county may be dealing with more clouds at this time," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

While showers will be brief, they could create heavy downpours. Some isolated areas could see up to two inches of rain, the NWS said.

The chance for storms will dwindle Tuesday and Wednesday. But by Thursday and through the weekend, the chance for a few scattered showers will return.

The same monsoonal moisture will create mugginess and some cloudy conditions for the rest of San Diego County but temperatures will remain warm. Expect a similar weather pattern throughout the week.

No advisories or warnings were in effect for Monday, A flash flood warning was issued for some parts of San Diego County on Sunday but has since expired.

