Thunderstorms in Store for East County as Monsoonal Moisture Lingers

A flash flood watch has been issued for much of eastern San Diego County as the region faces more inclement weather on the way.

Monsoonal moisture continues to linger in the county, similar to what was experienced Sunday when pockets of showers poured over some communities. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said mountain and desert communities could potentially get more showers on Monday and have a greater chance of some rain on Tuesday.

“There’s a very slight chance it could drift into some of our inland valleys,” Parveen said, adding that the coast will mostly be dry these two days but could face isolated showers.

With the impending rain comes a flash flood watch that will be in effect from Tuesday morning through evening for the mountains. Thunderstorms are expected during this window of time with up to 2 inches of rain possible.

“Because of yesterday and today’s rainfall, the ground’s already going to be pretty saturated in some spots in the mountains, so that could lead to some localized flooding,” Parveen warned.

From Wednesday through the rest of the week, skies will clear up and the showers will dissipate.