Thunderstorms Expected in San Diego County Mountains, Deserts

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms were expected again Saturday for San Diego County mountains and in some desert areas, with flash flooding possible, the National Weather Service said.

The sky was mostly cloudless across San Diego County on Saturday morning, with the exception of a few low clouds along the coast, which produced patchy fog.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 73-78 degrees with overnight lows of 60-65. Highs in the western valleys will be 82-87 and 89-94 near the foothills, with lows of 62-68. Mountain highs were expected to be 87-93 with overnight lows of 64-71. Highs in the deserts will be 103-108 with overnight lows of 83-88.

Recent radar loop showing the showers🌧️ & thunderstorms⛈️ over the #SoCal mountains. Activity will continue for a few more hours and then diminish before sunset. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dewaQoPHkO — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 31, 2021

Monsoonal moisture was predicted to be displaced east of the county starting Sunday, keeping the area dry, with high-pressure building in Monday and Tuesday for an increase in temperatures, forecasters said. Low marine layer clouds may affect the coast each night and morning.

Wind gusts approaching 20 knots were possible in the outer waters Saturday afternoon through Tuesday, forecasters said. Otherwise, no hazardous marine conditions were expected through Thursday.