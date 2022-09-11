Thunderstorms Could Bring Flooding to San Diego County Mountains, Deserts

Showers and thunderstorms across San Diego County were forecast for Sunday and Monday afternoon, and could produce areas of flooding and flash flooding in the mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service said.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay were spinning about 300 miles southwest of San Diego, the NWS said. A beach hazards statement was in effect Sunday through 5 p.m. for elevated surf, strong rip currents and strong longshore currents.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the valleys were expected to be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mountains were expected to be around 80 with lows in the mid-60s and highs in the deserts were predicted to be in the mid-90s with lows in the lower 80s.

Scattered showers/t'storms are anticipated today over and just west of the mountains. Here's a loop of what we could potentially see today. Stay weather aware this afternoon, as these could drop some pretty heavy rainfall in a very short period of time! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/NgkIbnDM2i — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 11, 2022

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into Monday but with more isolated activity and less intensity as the atmosphere continues to dry out. Chances of showers and thunderstorms continue to decrease from Tuesday through the end of the week.

A deeper marine layer was predicted to allow for night and morning low clouds and fog into portions of the valleys through Thursday.

Temperatures west of the mountains were expected to gradually cool through the end of the week.