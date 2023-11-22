la jolla

Three truck passengers injured in La Jolla crash

By City News Service

Police
Three pickup passengers were injured, one seriously, in a roll-over crash Wednesday in La Jolla, police said.

A 19-year-old man was driving a 2005 Nissan Frontier westbound in the 2200 block of Nautilus Street at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday when he swerved and lost control of the pickup, causing it to roll over several times, said Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

Two rear passengers were ejected from the truck and the driver exited and ran away, the officer said.

Three passengers were taken by ambulance to a hospital, O'Brien said. Two of the passengers sustained minor injuries and a third passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the crash.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477

