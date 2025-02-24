Three teens arrested after police chase ends in Chula Vista

Three teens were arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a pole in Chula Vista Sunday at the end of a high-speed chase, authorities said.

Officers responded at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday to an Automated License Plate Recognition alert and located the stolen vehicle in El Cajon, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The teens fled after a traffic stop was attempted, and a pursuit was initiated. A sheriff's helicopter tracked the car for about one hour, then the vehicle lost control and hit a wooden pole on Sweetwater Road in Chula Vista, authorities said.

"The driver, unable to exit the car through the driver's door, was arrested as he attempted to flee out the passenger door. The two passengers fled on foot but were later apprehended after being monitored by the helicopter," the department said in a statement.

The teens were arrested on suspicion of auto theft and possession of stolen property. The driver was also suspected of evading arrest and disregard for safety. The driver and one passenger with a previous criminal record were booked into Juvenile Hall, police said.

Police said the third teen was released to a parent.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information about the cast to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311.