Three Taken to Children's Hospital After Rottweiler Attack in San Diego

San Diego police officers were called out Wednesday after reports of a dog attack in Point Loma.

When police arrived at the home in the 2700 block of Somers Lane shortly after 6:30 p.m., they discovered that three people — one of them a toddler — had been bitten by a Rottweiler.

Neighbors intervened during the attack on the child, whose age was not provided by police. The ages of the toddler's rescuers are not yet known, either.

All three victims were taken to Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego for treatment, according to police spokesman Darius Jamsetjee.

The San Diego Humane Society is expected to be handling the investigation moving ahead, police told NBC 7. NBC 7 has asked for more information regarding the extent of victims' injuries and their ages but has not yet heard back.