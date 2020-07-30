Three Sisters, Cedar Creek Falls Trails Closed Due to Sweltering Heat

Two popular but strenuous San Diego County hiking trails will be closed this weekend as unseasonably hot temperatures grip the region.

The Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls hiking trails, which run through the Cleveland National Forest (CNF) between Ramona and Julian will be temporarily closed from Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 2 while a National Weather Service heat advisory is in effect, the federal agency said.

The CNF said the closure was meant to protect the health and safety of visitors and employees.

The Three Sisters trail near Julian is strenuous with direct sunlight covering much of the route, which can present dangerous and even deadly consequences for humans and animals.

Temporary Closure of Three Sisters & Cedar Creek Fall Trails @NWSSanDiego issued a heat advisory affecting the Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Areas. To protect the health & safety of visitors & employees, trails will be temporarily closed Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2. pic.twitter.com/Gu5qNdR85n — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) July 30, 2020

Rescue crews have had to pull several hikers off the trail due to heat exhaustion and other reasons. Some have died even in more mild conditions.

As recently as three weeks ago, several hikers who defied a similar trail closure due to heat needed rescue from the area, according to officials.

A heat wave was taking over San Diego's weather pattern on Thursday, potentially sending temperatures to record highs, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

A heat advisory was in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Saturday for San Diego's valleys and mountains below 5,000 feet. San Diego's deserts were under an excessive heat warning during that time.

Sheena Parveen shares NBC 7's First Alert Forecast for the morning of July 30, 2020.

Temperatures in some areas are expected to be up to 104 degrees.

The 460,000-acre forest is maintained by the U.S. Forest Service, a government agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It spans the counties of San Diego, Riverside and Orange.