Three Scripps Ranch restaurants burglarized

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries that hit three neighboring restaurants in Scripps Ranch early Saturday morning.

Fay’s Diner, Isabella’s Mexican Restaurant and Pizza on the Ranch all experienced extensive damage from the break-ins.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect using an object to break though the glass doors to enter the businesses. The burglar, who is wearing a hoodie, used what appeared to be a crowbar to pry open the register, steal the cash and then proceeds to leave the business.

“I walk up to a completely shattered front door. I mean it looked like a horror movie. Like perfect spider webs shattered around it glass everywhere,” Josh Anderson, owner of Fay's Diner, said.

Anderson’s restaurant, which is named after his mother, is the result of years of hard work.

“We do run on such small dividends in this industry that even $500 or $1,000, hell that’s my groceries for the week at this restaurant. I can literally get every one of my produce orders in at $1,000,” Anderson said.

Anderson is pushing forward despite the unfortunate incident.

“I just hope that I’m looking back at this small inconvenient day and can say, hey that turned a corner and maybe more people saw us because something terrible happened and something great will come out of it,” Anderson said.

NBC 7 reached out to the San Diego Police Department, but they have not returned our request for comment at the time of this publication.

Anyone with information related to these incidents should reach out to SDPD or Crime Stoppers.