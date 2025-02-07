Three San Diego County teens die from the flu this season, health officials say

Three teenagers are among 73 individuals who have died from the flu this season, according to San Diego County's latest respiratory virus data, a statistic that has prompted public health officials to re-promote vaccinations.

The teenagers were not vaccinated against the flu this season, public health officials said. Neither are 80% of 5- to 17-year-olds in San Diego County, which is far below the national average where 42% of 5- to 17-year-olds nationwide have received this year's flu vaccine.

"These recent flu deaths among our youth are tragic and concerning as we head into what historically is the peak of flu season," said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, interim public health officer. "The flu vaccine is the best protection against getting seriously sick and preventing death. This has been a particularly long and difficult flu season compared to recent years and it's not over yet."

Nationwide, 47 kids under 18 have died from flu out of 352 deaths overall, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Jan. 31.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

A chart from San Diego County Health and Human Agency's weekly respiratory virus report, which was updated on Feb. 6, 2025, with data up until Feb. 1, 2025. The chart shows this year's influenza deaths (dark blue) compared to previous years.

San Diego County's flu deaths

In San Diego County, the number of deaths already recorded during the 2024-25 flu season -- which is tracked from July to July -- has already surpassed the 52 deaths recorded during the 2023-24 season and the yearly average of 30.

About two-thirds of this year's flu deaths were recorded in January (52) and most of them were among people 50 or older.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. The COVID-19 vaccine does not work against the flu or vice versa.

Health officials also advise frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, masking indoors and staying home when sick to help prevent the spread.

Cases of influenza are especially serious for at-risk individuals, such as immunocompromised, elderly, young, pregnant or those who have health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

A chart from San Diego County Health and Human Agency's weekly respiratory virus report, which was updated on Feb. 6, 2025, with data up until Feb. 1, 2025.

Where can I get the flu vaccine?

County officials reminded the public the flu vaccine is available at doctors' offices and pharmacies and is covered by medical insurance. People with no insurance can get vaccinated at one of the county's six public health centers or a local community clinic. Call 211 for more information.

NBC 7 has reached out for more information about the three teens who died from the flu this year but has not yet heard back.

City News Service contributed to this report.