Three San Diego County Parks to Close Sunday For August Heat

Three San Diego County parks will be closed for the month of August starting Sunday, a measure taken each year because of the month's typically high temperatures.

Parks officials announced that El Capitan Preserve, near Lakeside; Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center; and Mt. Gower Preserve in Ramona will be closed.

All parks will reopen on Sept. 1.

The county previously closed Agua Caliente Regional Park and Vallecito County Park in the Anza-Borrego area for the summer, to reopen Labor Day weekend.

In addition to protecting the public from extreme temperatures, the closures give parks and recreation staff the opportunity to conduct maintenance such as trail restoration.

There are more than 100 other county parks and preserves open to explore during the month of August. Parks staff urged people to always take precautions when outside in high temperatures.