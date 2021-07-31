San Diego

Three San Diego County Parks to Close Sunday For August Heat

By City News Service

Mt. Gower County Preserve
Google Maps

Three San Diego County parks will be closed for the month of August starting Sunday, a measure taken each year because of the month's typically high temperatures.

Parks officials announced that El Capitan Preserve, near Lakeside; Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center; and Mt. Gower Preserve in Ramona will be closed.

All parks will reopen on Sept. 1.

The county previously closed Agua Caliente Regional Park and Vallecito County Park in the Anza-Borrego area for the summer, to reopen Labor Day weekend.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In addition to protecting the public from extreme temperatures, the closures give parks and recreation staff the opportunity to conduct maintenance such as trail restoration.

There are more than 100 other county parks and preserves open to explore during the month of August. Parks staff urged people to always take precautions when outside in high temperatures.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San DiegoCounty ParksEl CapitanHellhole CanyonMt. Gower
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us