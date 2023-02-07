Valentine’s Day is just around the corner so already couples are brainstorming ways to show their love, considering gifts to swap and where they can celebrate their romance.

While flower shops remain busy with bouquet requests, restaurants are taking names for reservations ahead of the big day. To help sweethearts narrow down where to dine, Yelp has released its list of the top 20 most romantic restaurants in California – and three of them are located in San Diego.

The list was created by the review website by identifying non-chain restaurants that had a large number of reviews with the words “valentine,” “romantic” and “date night” included in them, according to Yelp.

So, if you want a table for two (or even one because self-love is the most important kind), consider the following options:

Enoteca Adriano, No. 6

Just blocks away from the sea, Pacific Beach-based Enoteca Adriano offers a menu full of Italian classics and wine to pair with. This eatery, which is located on Cass Street, was named as the sixth most romantic restaurant in the Golden State, is rated 4-and-a-half stars on Yelp and showcases Italian movies daily.

Reservations can be made online until 3 p.m. of the day of your choosing. Interested diners can also call 858-490-0085 to make a reservation.

La Bonne Table, No. 10

Couples who are in the mood for French cuisine can find it at this Hillcrest-based bistro, which ranked No. 10 on the list. This intimate restaurant is located on 5th Avenue and its small menu packs a punch with traditional French faire.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Island Prime, No. 13

Bayside dining with a view of the downtown San Diego skyline? That’s what this Harbor Island restaurant has to offer. Island Prime, an American steakhouse, features seafood, a variety of chef-quality meats and classic salad starters. In anticipation of Feb. 14, this eatery is offering a special prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu.

To make a reservation, visit OpenTable.