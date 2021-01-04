San Diego Board of Supervisors

Three New San Diego County Supervisors to be Sworn in Virtually

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and be broadcasted on several platforms

By City News Service

NBC 7

The county's three new supervisors will take their oaths of office virtually today due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

New members Nora Vargas (District 1), Joel Anderson (District 2), and Terra Lawson-Remer (District 3) will be sworn in based on their districts' numerical order. Vargas will be sworn in at 10 a.m., Anderson at 10:20 a.m. and Lawson-Remer at 10:40 a.m.

Anderson will replace Dianne Jacob, who first joined the Board of Supervisors in 1993 and has held elected office longer than anyone in county history. Anderson was a former California Assembly member from 2007-11 and senator from 2011-18 and defeated Poway Mayor Steve Vaus in a tight race for the District 2 seat.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16, 2020

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Reports 3,520 Positive COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths Reported

OCEANSIDE 4 mins ago

Man, Dog Flee Christmas Tree Fire That Spread Through Oceanside Home

Vargas, a former Southwestern Community College Board member and the first Latina to serve on the Board of Supervisors, will replace Greg Cox, who held the seat for 25 years. Cox and Jacob are barred from running for re-election because of term limits.

Lawson-Remer, who served as an advisor in the Obama administration's Treasury Department, defeated Kristin Gaspar, who sought a second term.

Anderson is a Republican and Lawson-Remer and Vargas are Democrats, although the board seats are officially non-partisan.

The three new supervisors will join Nathan Fletcher (District 4) and Jim Desmond (District 5), both of whom are serving their first term. Monday's ceremony will be broadcast live on the county's website.

Those interested may also watch it on Facebook or County News Center.

Cox Communications will air the ceremony on channels 24 or 19; Spectrum will show the ceremony on channels 24 or 85.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego Board of SupervisorsSan Diego CountyJoel AndersonTerra Lawson-RemerNora Vargas
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us