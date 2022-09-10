Fairview Fire

Three Injured After Helicopter Assigned to Fairview Fire Crashes

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Three people were injured after a helicopter assigned to the Fairview fire crashed while landing at the Banning Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon. 

The crash was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. where one pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire Riverside. 

All three were extricated from the helicopter and transported to a local trauma center for treatment and evaluation, according to Cal Fire Riverside. 

As of Saturday, the Fairview fire in Riverside County is burning 28,307 acres and is 40% contained.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Fairview FirefireWildfiresRiverside County
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us