San Diego Fire

Three Early Morning Fires in San Diego County Under Investigation

A city of San Diego Fire Rescue spokesperson said there’s no indication that the fires in its jurisdiction are linked

The carport in Serra Mesa
OnScene TV

Three fires sparked overnight, all of them involving cars, and all now under investigation.

In Spring Valley, two cars were destroyed in an early morning blaze.

In University Heights firefighters knocked down a blaze that totaled a car and charred a nearby fence. The first-responders were successful in putting out the flames before it spread to a nearby garage.

In Serra Mesa, a fire in the 8700 block of Hurlbut Street left seven people displaced when a fire that started in a nearby carport endangered the building.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“Oh, honey, I woke up running for my life," Gloria Valkellar told NBC 7. "You don’t care about anything material you care about your life."

Valkellar said her family and other residents escaped through a back window

“God bless the fire department…. I’m so sorry, I thank God for them," Valkeller said. "It’s a scary experience; that’s all I can tell you."

Local

child porn 1 hour ago

Former San Diego Deputy Pleads Not Guilty to Child Pornography Charge

Earthquakes 1 hour ago

San Diego Scientists Build 10-Story Building on a Quake-Shake Table

Valkellar said the residents are being helped by the Red Cross.

An SDFD spokesperson said there’s no indication that the fires in their jurisdiction are linked.

The damage for the fire on Hurlbut Street is believed to total $80,000 according to SDFD. Estimate totals for the others have yet to be released.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us