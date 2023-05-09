Three Early Morning Fires in San Diego County Under Investigation

Three fires sparked overnight, all of them involving cars, and all now under investigation.

In Spring Valley, two cars were destroyed in an early morning blaze.

In University Heights firefighters knocked down a blaze that totaled a car and charred a nearby fence. The first-responders were successful in putting out the flames before it spread to a nearby garage.

In Serra Mesa, a fire in the 8700 block of Hurlbut Street left seven people displaced when a fire that started in a nearby carport endangered the building.

“Oh, honey, I woke up running for my life," Gloria Valkellar told NBC 7. "You don’t care about anything material you care about your life."

Valkellar said her family and other residents escaped through a back window

“God bless the fire department…. I’m so sorry, I thank God for them," Valkeller said. "It’s a scary experience; that’s all I can tell you."

Valkellar said the residents are being helped by the Red Cross.

An SDFD spokesperson said there’s no indication that the fires in their jurisdiction are linked.

The damage for the fire on Hurlbut Street is believed to total $80,000 according to SDFD. Estimate totals for the others have yet to be released.