Three Arrested in Illegal Cannabis Bust in San Diego

Police announced Thursday they raided and closed down an illegal butane honey oil lab and recovered $700,000 in illegal profits.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department's Narcotics Unit received a complaint Wednesday about an illegal cannabis dispensary and delivery service and detained two men and a woman who have witnessed loading suspected narcotics into a rented U-Haul truck, Lt. Paul Phillips said.

The arrests led to the seizure of more than 212 pounds of unapproved loose cannabis, more than 5,000 concentrates, nearly 3,900 edibles and more than $53,000, Phillips said.

Additional information confirmed the suspects were operating and maintaining an illegal cannabis dispensary/delivery service as well as a butane honey oil laboratory and detectives served search warrants at two apartments in the 600 block of 11th Avenue in downtown San Diego. These warrants resulted in the seizure of more than $700,000 believed to be proceeds from the illegal cannabis service, Phillips said.

Michael Haido, 25, Alyssa Deane, 23, and Christopher Elias, 35, were arrested for health and safety violations, operating and maintaining a drug house, operating a butane honey oil lab, possession of cannabis for sale, transportation of cannabis, and other revenue and tax evasion charges.