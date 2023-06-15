Three arrested for 26 upscale home burglaries in San Diego: SDPD

A trio of burglary suspects accused of breaking into at least 26 houses in San Diego has been arrested, officials said.

The suspects are 48-year-old Charles Henderson from Riverside, 30-year-old Charelle Brumfield from Los Angeles County and 30-year-old Anthony Robinson, also from L.A. County.

Two victims shared their close calls with NBC 7's Dana Williams.

They traveled to San Diego County to commit the crimes, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said during a news conference on Thursday.

The first three break-ins happened on Feb. 10, with more burglaries continuing through late March.

After a two-month hiatus, the suspects returned to San Diego earlier this week to look for homes to rob and were caught in Escondido as they were getting ready to break into a home.

They would enter homes by breaking sliding glass doors and head directly for valuable items like cash, jewelry and safes, Nisleit said.

No one was hurt during the break-ins, according to the police.

The investigation led San Diego police to work alongside agencies from multiple jurisdictions, including Las Vegas, Riverside and L.A.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan says her office filed 38 felony counts against the three suspects. Charges include conspiracy to commit residential burglary and residential burglary.

The suspects pleaded not guilty and are being held without bail.

Henderson, Brumfield and Robinson face an average of 37 years in prison. They are expected to be in court again later this month.

The investigation is ongoing. It is not clear if the police expect to make any other arrests.

NBC7's Dana Williams contributed to this report — Ed.