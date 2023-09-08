power outage

Power outage reported in University Heights, North Park, Normal Heights

By Rafael Avitabile

More than 3,800 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in North Park, University Heights and Normal Heights were without power, according to the utility.

The outage started at 5:41 p.m. and by 7;45 only around 400 customers were waiting for their power to be restored. A cause has not been determined but SDG&E said it expects to have power fully restored by 9 p.m. Friday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

