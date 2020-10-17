Thousands of Women to March, Participate in Other Pre-Election Actions Saturday

Thousands of women nationwide are expected to participate in a series pre-election demonstrations today, including one at San Diego's Balboa Park, focusing on women's reproductive issues, getting out the vote and protesting the Trump Administration's efforts to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A number of virtual events, voter registration drives, phone banking efforts and text messaging campaigns are also planned.

There are over 400 being planned around the country.

Women's Marches have been held regularly since Jan. 21, 2017, the day

after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, in one of the largest

public demonstrations in U.S. history.

Saturday's gatherings are the second under the Women's March banner this

year. The earlier marches were held Jan. 18 to commemorate the 2017 event, and

renew support for women's rights.

"Women are going to decide this election," Rachel O'Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women's March, told the Washington Post. "We are fired up. We are ready to take action. This is a preview of what you're going to see on November 3rd."

San Diego's "I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar" Women's March is set for 11 a.m. at Balboa Park, President's Way Parking Lot, 1549 El Prado.

More information and a complete list of events are available here.

