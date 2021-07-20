Thousands of South Bay Children Head Back to School Wednesday

The reality started setting in Tuesday.

Summer vacation was over. The first day of school is tomorrow.

“I think I really speak for most people: Not a lot of people like school,” said rising seventh-grader Vincent Lomeli with a straight face.

“I kind of hate it,” agreed rising fifth-grader Isaac Mendoza. “I just want the summer to continue.”

Sweetwater Union High School District and the Chula Vista Elementary School District follow a year-round school calendar. Their summer vacation is only six weeks, but they have longer breaks during the year.

Thousands of children in the SUHSD haven’t stepped foot in a classroom since March of 2020. CVESD students returned to the classroom in smaller groups for a few weeks at the end of last school year.

“It’s been a long time since I went back to school, like actual school,” Mendoza said.

“Very excited because I’m going to make new friends and get new teachers,” chimed in Berny Maqueo, who will begin at Eastlake Middle School on Wednesday.

“I’m OK with everything, but if it would have been normal, that would have been cool,” Maqueo added.

While the schools will reopen for students that wish to return to in-person learning, students will still be required to wear face masks.

“I’m fine with that but the mask, if it’s hot, it’s going to be hard to breathe,” said rising sixth-grader Kyra Madrigal. “I kind of wish it was, like, back to normal. We could sit by our friends, sit by whoever we want.”