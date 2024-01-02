North County

Power outage impacting thousands in Poway area

The estimated restoration time is 10:30 a.m., according to the SDG&E website

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Shutterstock

Thousands of customers in Poway are without power Tuesday morning, according to the SDG&E outage website.

Power was briefly out to more than 8,000 residents in Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and San Pasqual. By 8:40 a.m., most of the power was restored. The total estimated restoration time is 10:30 a.m., according to the SDG&E website.

SDG&E's website says they are assessing the outage to determine the cause.

SDG&E map showing the outages at 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

North County
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us