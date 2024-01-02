Power outage impacting thousands in Poway area

Thousands of customers in Poway are without power Tuesday morning, according to the SDG&E outage website.

Power was briefly out to more than 8,000 residents in Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and San Pasqual. By 8:40 a.m., most of the power was restored. The total estimated restoration time is 10:30 a.m., according to the SDG&E website.

SDG&E's website says they are assessing the outage to determine the cause.

SDG&E map showing the outages at 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.