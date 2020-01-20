USS Lincoln

Thousands of Sailors Return From 10-Month Deployment with Lincoln CSG

The CSG has been deployed for 294 days across the globe, navigating more than 64,000 nautical miles

By Audra Stafford and Christina Bravo

Sailor looks at San Diego coastline
Facebook/US Navy-USS Lincoln

A U.S. Navy sailor returns to San Diego from a 10-month deployment.

Thousands of sailors with the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) are returning from the longest deployment in the post-World War II era, according to the U.S. Navy.

The CSG has been deployed for 294 days across the globe -- navigating more than 64,000 nautical miles -- in support of counterterrorism efforts with operations Freedom's Sentinel and Inherent Resolve, the U.S. Navy said.

Service members deployed with the CSG have been trickling back to San Diego over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and on Monday, USS Lincoln will bring the rest to its new homeport of San Diego.

Eager San Diegans lined the base awaiting the return of their loved ones on Monday.

The CSG is comprised of flagship Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, Carrier Air Wing, and the staffs of Carrier Strike Group 12 and Destroyer Squadron 2.

USS Lincoln
