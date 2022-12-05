Thousands of Marines and Sailors Train Together in Steel Knight

Roughly 10,000 U.S. Marines and sailors are in the midst of a final exam of sorts. They’re participating in the annual Joint Exercise Steel Knight. Members of the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Marine Division, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, 1st Marine Logistics Group, 1 Marine Expeditionary Force and the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 3 are participating in the exercise.

Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Ben Watson said they’re practicing to either deter someone from moving forward or to push someone back.

“What we’re doing here is training to make sure that we’re absolutely prepared to do that,” said the 1st Marine Division’s Commanding General. “This is putting together some parts that don’t work together all the time.”

“[We’re] continuing to refine the way we plan together; we cooperate and coordinate together,” added Navy Capt. Jennifer Ellinger. “There’s nothing finer than this Navy/Marine Corps team.”

Maj. Gen. Watson said most of the participants in Steel Knight would likely be deployed next year to the Western Pacific.

“So, this is kind of their final mission rehearsal exercise prior to that deployment,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Watson singled out China as a particular concern for the United States.

“We’ve clearly over the last couple of years become more and more focused on the Pacific as a likely area of potential future maritime combat,” he explained.

He said the joint exercise focused on skills and scenarios that could arise in the Pacific.

Steel Knight is an annual training exercise that’s been conducted every year since 1991. It certifies units for deployment.