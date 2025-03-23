Thousands of dollars raised at Spring Money Festival through CalKIDS program

Dozens of students attended the Spring Money Festival at the Logan Memorial Education Campus (LMEC) in Logan Heights on Saturday, which was put on by the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) and funded by the state's CalKIDS program.

"It's geared toward our lower-income students, unhoused and fostered students," said Roxanne Anderson, an outreach specialist for the California State Treasurer's Office under the ScholarShare Investment Board.

"Whether it's a trade school here in the state or outside the state, they can use the funds," Anderson said.

The program was launched in 2022 and currently has more than 550,000 students enrolled statewide.

SDUSD told NBC 7 that more than $77,000 was raised at Saturday's event. That's great news for one sixth-grader, Aurora Maloney-Swanton, who attended the festival with her mom to get connected with resources.

"SDSU," replied Aurora when asked what college she would like to attend one day.

Students can enroll in the CalKIDS program year-round. The goal, according to Anderson, is to enroll 1 million students by the end of 2025.