Thousands Lose Power in San Diego

Customers in the University Heights, North Park and Normal Heights neighborhoods lost power shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday

By Eric S. Page

Workers with San Diego Gas & Electric were able to quickly restore power to several neighborhoods affected by a mid-day power outage.

According to the utility, nearly 4,000 customers in the University Heights, North Park and Normal Heights communities were affected by the loss of power, which occurred shortly after 11 a.m. and lasted for approximately one hour.

NBC 7 will be updating this story with the source of the outage once SDG&E has determined what caused the issue.

