This wildfire detection AI created by UC San Diego was ranked in Time's Best Inventions of 2023

Hundreds of cameras across California have alerted firefighters to dozens of wildfires before a human can even call 911, which is why Time Magazine ranked UC San Diego's artificial intelligence wildfire detection system one of the best inventions of 2023.

AlertCalifornia detects smoke and other indicators of potential fires through a network of 1,050 cameras and sensor arrays situated throughout California.

In its first two months of operation, the system identified 77 fires before any 911 calls were made, according to Time, which highlighted AlertCalifornia and 199 other innovations on its best inventions list.

"We've built this platform for first responders, so they can move the cameras, they can look at the AI, and they can look at anomalies, things that have changed," said Neal Driscoll, professor of geology and geophysics at UC San Diego and the director of AlertCalifornia.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The program was created in partnership with Cal Fire, with hopes of improving firefighting response times. Local fire departments are alerted by the system through text messages when a potential fire is detected, Time said.

"Early confirmation is where we have the best bet of being on the offensive and being safe. So now with this network, we can assess the size of the fire, and how fast it's growing. What's the response?" Driscoll said

The program was made available to all 21 Cal Fire 911 dispatch centers last month, according to AlertCalifornia.

Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the system's recognition by Time and said AlertCalifornia representative of the state's efforts toward curbing wildfire threats.

"California is fighting fires smarter, combining cutting-edge technology with a world-class firefighting force -- all to better protect our communities," Newsom said. "Cal Fire has been spearheading this effort from the very beginning, proactively partnering with UC San Diego and embracing innovation in their constant efforts to make California more resilient to wildfires."

The best-of list was released the day before the 20th anniversary of San Diego County's most devastating wildfire. The Cedar Fire in 2003 scorched 280,000 acres of land and forever changed the way firefighters would respond to extreme fires in the future.