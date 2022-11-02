Cal Fire

This Week's Rain is Great, But it Won't Douse Wildfire Fears in San Diego

Cal Fire said rain this week won't be enough to alleviate wildfire danger.

By Joe Little

Wednesday morning’s rain was a welcome break from the dryness that has enveloped San Diego County.

“We all love it a lot,” smiled Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots. “This is great to buy us some time, give people a chance to take a breath and really put in some good work.”

Capt. Shoots said that “good work” includes clearing brush and getting gear ready to prevent one of the biggest threats to San Diego County: Wildfires.

That’s when his smile fades away.

“We’re not going to have a catastrophic fire in San Diego County today because of the rain,” Shoots explained. “Next week, if the winds are cranking through, this rain isn’t going to matter.”

Shoots added Cal Fire does not rest on rainy days. He said firefighters are still responding to other emergencies like car accidents.

