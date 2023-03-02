On Friar Podcast: “This Looks Like an All-Star Game Event” Bob Scanlan on Star Studded Padres

On paper, the Padres have one of the most talented Major League Baseball teams of the last 30 years. But, will it become a great team or just be a collection of great players?

The On Friar Podcast got a take from Padres analyst and broadcaster Bob Scanlan, one of the most respected and dialed in members of the San Diego media. Scan offers his insights on the leadership qualities of Manny Machado and Peter Seidler, how new rules are impacting games (and how it will look in the regular season and playoffs), and why this club truly has the ability to win it all.

As a former right-handed big league pitcher, Scan also talks about how a broken left toe might impact Joe Musgrove's return to the mound and whether or not kettlebells should be banned from the Padres weight room (OK that's Derek's opinion but still).

