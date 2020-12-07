stay at home order

This Is What's Still Open — And What Is Closed — During SoCal's New Stay-at-Home Order

Southern California's decrease in ICU bed capacity triggered a 3-week stay-at-home order in the region that began late Sunday night

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Diego County and other local counties are once again under stay-at-home orders since Southern California’s ICU bed capacity dipped to 12.5%.

Under the state’s new coronavirus guidance, which divides California’s 58 counties into five regions, any region whose intensive care unit availability falls below 15% must go into a 3-week long stay-at-home order.

COVID-19 in California

More on the coronavirus in the Golden State.

Covid-19 13 hours ago

San Diegans Share Mixed Emotions Over Shutdown

coronavirus 19 hours ago

Many Californians Brace for New Lockdown as Virus Cases Soar

For now, that order will impact San Diego County – and other Southern California – businesses and employees. The order went into effect on at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 6 and will force the following to close:

  • Hair salons and barbershops
  • Personal care services
  • Playgrounds
  • On-site dining, even outdoors, at restaurants, breweries and wineries
  • Indoor recreational facilities
  • Indoor use of libraries
  • Museums, zoos aquarium
  • Movie theaters, family entertainment centers and casinos

Meanwhile, some places will still welcome visitors under certain COVID-19 safety modifications. Here’s a look at what will be open in San Diego County and Southern California:

  • Retail stores and shopping centers, but at a 20% capacity
  • Gyms and fitness centers, but with outdoor services only
  • Places of worship, but with outdoor services only
  • Parks, but playgrounds are closed
  • Hotels as critical infrastructure support
  • Non-urgent medical and dental care
  • Child care and pre-K
Some San Diego businesses are shutting down for at least three weeks due to the state's new regional stay-at-home order. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado spoke with local business owners and their customers who are making this last night count.

Additionally, professional sports can continue without live audiences, as well as the production of films and other entertainment.

The Regional Stay at Home Order states that after the three weeks of a stay-at-home order have passed, the order will be lifted if that region’s ICU capacity satisfies the 15% mark. Such figures will be assessed weekly after the initial 3-week period, according to the state.

NBC 7 will follow the impact of these restrictions throughout the day; check back for updates.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

stay at home orderCaliforniaSan Diego CountyCovid-19Southern California
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us