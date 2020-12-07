This Is What's Still Open — And What Is Closed — During SoCal's New Stay-at-Home Order

San Diego County and other local counties are once again under stay-at-home orders since Southern California’s ICU bed capacity dipped to 12.5%.

Under the state’s new coronavirus guidance, which divides California’s 58 counties into five regions, any region whose intensive care unit availability falls below 15% must go into a 3-week long stay-at-home order.

For now, that order will impact San Diego County – and other Southern California – businesses and employees. The order went into effect on at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 6 and will force the following to close:

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Playgrounds

On-site dining, even outdoors, at restaurants, breweries and wineries

Indoor recreational facilities

Indoor use of libraries

Museums, zoos aquarium

Movie theaters, family entertainment centers and casinos

Meanwhile, some places will still welcome visitors under certain COVID-19 safety modifications. Here’s a look at what will be open in San Diego County and Southern California:

Retail stores and shopping centers, but at a 20% capacity

Gyms and fitness centers, but with outdoor services only

Places of worship, but with outdoor services only

Parks, but playgrounds are closed

Hotels as critical infrastructure support

Non-urgent medical and dental care

Child care and pre-K

Some San Diego businesses are shutting down for at least three weeks due to the state's new regional stay-at-home order. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado spoke with local business owners and their customers who are making this last night count.

Additionally, professional sports can continue without live audiences, as well as the production of films and other entertainment.

The Regional Stay at Home Order states that after the three weeks of a stay-at-home order have passed, the order will be lifted if that region’s ICU capacity satisfies the 15% mark. Such figures will be assessed weekly after the initial 3-week period, according to the state.

