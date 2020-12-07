This Is What's Still Open — And What Is Closed — During SoCal's New Stay-at-Home Order

San Diego County and other local counties are once again under stay-at-home orders since Southern California’s ICU bed capacity dipped to 12.5%.
Under the state’s new coronavirus guidance, which divides California’s 58 counties into five regions, any region whose intensive care unit availability falls below 15% must go into a 3-week long stay-at-home order.
For now, that order will impact San Diego County – and other Southern California – businesses and employees. The order went into effect on at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 6 and will force the following to close:
- Hair salons and barbershops
- Personal care services
- Playgrounds
- On-site dining, even outdoors, at restaurants, breweries and wineries
- Indoor recreational facilities
- Indoor use of libraries
- Museums, zoos aquarium
- Movie theaters, family entertainment centers and casinos
Meanwhile, some places will still welcome visitors under certain COVID-19 safety modifications. Here’s a look at what will be open in San Diego County and Southern California:
- Retail stores and shopping centers, but at a 20% capacity
- Gyms and fitness centers, but with outdoor services only
- Places of worship, but with outdoor services only
- Parks, but playgrounds are closed
- Hotels as critical infrastructure support
- Non-urgent medical and dental care
- Child care and pre-K
Additionally, professional sports can continue without live audiences, as well as the production of films and other entertainment.
The Regional Stay at Home Order states that after the three weeks of a stay-at-home order have passed, the order will be lifted if that region’s ICU capacity satisfies the 15% mark. Such figures will be assessed weekly after the initial 3-week period, according to the state.
