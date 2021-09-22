This is Happening, IRL: ‘TwitchCon' 2022 Is Returning to San Diego

TwitchCon – a biannual convention for game streaming enthusiasts, gamers and esports aficionados – is coming to San Diego, in real life, in 2022.

The convention made a big announcement Wednesday: The next installment of TwitchCon will be in July 2022 in Amsterdam and then in October 2022 in San Diego.

🇳🇱 TwitchCon Amsterdam: July 2022

🇺🇸 TwitchCon San Diego: October 2022



Read more: https://t.co/1yy3uQ1bg7 pic.twitter.com/Scvqe7bt7z — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) September 22, 2021

“Mark your calendars. Next year’s about to be extra pog,” a TwitchCon tweet teased.

The convention also rolled out some sweet promos for the San Diego edition, which you can check out here.

The video featured images of the San Diego Convention Center in downtown San Diego – which has hosted the convention in the past, in 2016 and 2019.

What Is TwitchCon?

TwitchCon is a convention that normally – in non-pandemic times – is held twice a year in North America and Europe. It revolves around the popular gaming livestreaming platform, Twitch, and the event highlights the culture of video game streaming gaming.

Similar to, oh you know, that OTHER “Con” of the comic and pop culture variety that San Diego knows and loves, TwitchCon features panels with well-known Twitch streamers, meet and greet sessions and gaming tournaments. Twitch also uses the convention to make big announcements on future projects.

In 2020, the event was supposed to be held in San Diego (which would’ve marked its third time here) but the pandemic forced its cancelation. The 2021 edition was canceled, too.

So, for the live gaming community, the 2022 comeback is a big deal.

Twitch has been around for 10 years and in that decade, has built a huge gaming community. The platform said it’s seeing its “biggest growth in viewership we have ever seen in the history of Twitch.”

“With so many new creators, viewers, and moderators who have joined Twitch during this pandemic, many have not yet had the opportunity to meet the communities they’ve created or been welcomed into,” TwitchCon posted on its website. “This is why we’re especially excited to invite everyone to come celebrate, experience, and be a part of something so unique and special.”

TwitchCon said the 2022 plans for the convention are top priority but, of course, given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic, organizers “will remain flexible as needed.”

The comeback will also depend on where the COVID-19 rules on mega events stand for California and San Diego County by October 2022. For San Diego Comic-Con International's smaller-scale, special edition event at the San Diego Convention Center this November, attendees will be required to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of the event.

