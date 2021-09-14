Think Blue- California Coastal Cleanup Day

September is Coastal Cleanup Month, and there are two ways you can participate:

California Coastal Cleanup Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 9am-Noon. Help remove the trash and plastic pollution at beaches and waterways throughout the state. In 2019, more than 74,000 volunteers picked up more than 900,000 pounds of trash from beaches and waterways throughout California. To find a cleanup site near you, click on the icons on the map below.

Self-guided neighborhood cleanups: Participate throughout the month by cleaning your neighborhoods, parks, and other local areas. Trash from inland areas flows downstream to the coast, so cleaning up neighborhood trash prevents marine debris. Gather cleanup supplies from home, download the CleanSwell app (to count your trash, and to have your trash counted!), and clean on your own time throughout September. Close to 17,000 Californians participated in a neighborhood cleanup during September 2020, preventing over 150,000 pounds of trash from entering our stormwater systems and potentially polluting our coast and ocean.

However you choose to participate, thank you for keeping our beaches and waterways clean and healthy!

For more information CLICK HERE!