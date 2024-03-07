Things to do this weekend in San Diego: MJ, Cherry Blossom Festival and West Coast Taco & Beer Festival

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, March 8

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Until May | $14-$23

Mother Nature transforms the rolling hills of North San Diego County into one of the most spectacular displays of natural color and beauty in the world. The nearly fifty acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that make up the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad are in bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year - from early March through early May, signaling spring in San Diego County!

Puffs

7 p.m. at Casa del Prado |$20

Set against a backdrop of spells, potions and magical creatures, Puffs is a comedic and inspiring tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

At the Del Mar Fairgrounds |$53

Vincent van Gogh Returns to San Diego. This stunningly beautiful exhibition blends over 300 of Van Gogh’s most celebrated works. The exhibit will be in town until April 4.

The Age of Innocence

8 p.m. at The Old Globe | $35-$103

This Globe-commissioned world premiere, based on Edith Wharton’s Pulitzer Prize–winning classic, is set in 1870s Gilded Age New York City, where high society clashes with love.

Saturday, March 9

San Diego Restaurant Week

March 3-10

SD Restaurant Week is cooking up a storm of tastings from more than 100 restaurants across 30+ neighborhoods in the best deals this season. March 3-10.

Cherry Blossom Festival

10 a.m. at the Japanese Friendship Garden | $14

The annual festival returns with vendors, food, live performances and more.

Kearny High Alumni Car Show

9 a.m. at the San Diego County Office of Education | Free for spectators

Car show with live entertainment, awards, music, food and More.

The West Coast Taco & Beer Festival

2 p.m. at Broadway Pier| $49-$99

Check out bottomless taco tastings + bottomless beer tastings from dozens of food & drink vendors, music, free mini golf and more.

MJ

1 p.m. at the San Diego Civic Theatre | $76-$249

MJ, the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour

Sunday, March 10

Circus Vargas

1 p.m. in National City | $25

The Circus is back in town. Circus Vargas is in National City until March 11.

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego

10 a.m. in La Jolla

On the second Sunday of every month, the museum offers free admission to all visitors.

Los Huracanes Del Norte

7 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $53-$89.50

Los Huracanes del Norte are coming to San Diego, for the first time ever, with their tour "A Otro Nivel" 2024.