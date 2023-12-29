Thieves targeted visitors to Miramar National Cemetery on Veterans Day

Authorities Thursday were asking the public for help to find suspects wanted since November for vehicle burglaries at Miramar National Cemetery in which the victim's credit cards were used for fraudulent purchases.

A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to an arrest.

On Nov. 11 at 2:20 p.m., three vehicles parked at the Veterans Cemetery at 5795 Noble Drive were burglarized by suspects who stole various items, including purses. Suspects used stolen credit cards to make multiple fraudulent purchases totaling $3,500 at the Walmart at 1559 Leucadia Blvd. and the Shell gas station at 1580 Leucadia Blvd. in Encinitas.

Investigators located surveillance video showing a white 2013 Lexus ES model in the area, as well as footage of unknown males in both the Walmart and Shell.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

One suspect was described as a white male with black glasses wearing a dark-colored plaid button-up shirt and dark-colored pants. Another suspect was identified as a white male wearing a dark-colored hat, a white long-sleeve T-shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the two suspects is asked to call the San Diego Police Department's Northwestern Division at 858-523-7039 or the Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580- 8477.