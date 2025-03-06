Ramona

Thieves steal nearly $15K worth of jewelry, coins from home at Ramona winery: SDSO

The burglars sneaked into the residence at Hatfield Creek Vineyards and Winery and looted it around 4 p.m. on Feb. 23, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

By City News Service

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office released this photo, showing similar jewelry to the ones that were stolen during a home invasion in Ramona.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying the pair of thieves who stole nearly $15,000 worth of jewelry and collectable coins during a home invasion in Ramona.

The burglars sneaked into the residence at Hatfield Creek Vineyards and Winery in the 1600 block of state Route 78, near Weekend Villa Road, and looted it at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 23, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Suspicious people were also seen at two other wine-producing establishments in the same general area that afternoon, though nothing was reported stolen from them.

"As a precaution, deputies are conducting extra patrols at wineries in the Ramona area," sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Sloppye said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators track down the thieves is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

RamonaCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us