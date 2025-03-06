Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying the pair of thieves who stole nearly $15,000 worth of jewelry and collectable coins during a home invasion in Ramona.

The burglars sneaked into the residence at Hatfield Creek Vineyards and Winery in the 1600 block of state Route 78, near Weekend Villa Road, and looted it at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 23, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Suspicious people were also seen at two other wine-producing establishments in the same general area that afternoon, though nothing was reported stolen from them.

"As a precaution, deputies are conducting extra patrols at wineries in the Ramona area," sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Sloppye said.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators track down the thieves is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.