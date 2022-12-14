Chula Vista

Thieves Steal Decorations From Christmas Circle in Chula Vista

There's a Grinch out there this year

By Renee Schmiedeberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

For generations in the South Bay, families have celebrated the holidays by checking out "Christmas Circle" in Chula Vista. In fact, for the last 65 years, the homes have been decked out to ring in the holidays.

But this year, there's a bit of Grinch out there. Neighbors said that someone has been stealing lights and inflatables from front yards.

"We're all working class families going through tough times and this is a time we were enjoying — we were looking forward to enjoy, having some good memories," said resident Jesse Sanchez.

"It's really sad because we all come together as a community. We're a really tight-knit community and we all take care of each other," said resident Lauren Thomas.

"I don't know why now. People will say 'Well, the economy," said resident Judith Sullivan.

"Well, that's not an excuse. Come and enjoy what we're doing for you. Don't steal it from us and steal it from the children who would be enjoying it," Sullivan added.

The Chula Vista Police Department said they have at least one person of interest in this case. Police also believe they have recovered some items that were stolen and are asking victims to contact the Chula Vista Police Department to identify the stolen property.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaChristmas
