Thieves Pistol Whip Woman During Home Invasion Robbery in Jamacha-Lomita Area

By City News Service

A pair of thieves stole a safe and pistol-whipped a woman during a home-invasion robbery in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood, police said Monday.

The robbery happened shortly before 5:10 p.m. Monday at a group home on Blackstone Court, a short, dead-end street off Meadowbrook Drive south of Jamacha Road, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A man and a woman entered through the back door of the home, then began asking around for the manager of the home, Buttle said. When a 40-year-old woman told them the manager lived upstairs, the pair began looking around and the male suspect spotted a safe.

The man picked up the safe and an altercation ensued, during which he pistol-whipped the 40-year-old victim, the officer said. The man then carried the safe outside to a black Ford Escape SUV.

The pair of thieves were last seen in the Ford heading north on Meadowbrook Drive toward Jamacha Road, Buttle said.

No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.

