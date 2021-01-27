Thieves Crash ‘Jackass' Star Bam Margera's Bentley Into San Marcos Home

Realty television and film star Brandon "Bam" Margera briefly stopped into a San Marcos gas station's convenience store Wednesday morning to get gas and charge his phone, before having his Bentley stolen.

Margera told NBC 7 in an interview Wednesday evening that he had an early Wednesday appointment with a shaman in Escondido, and decided he would rather drive down early the night before and spend the night than make the drive early in the morning.

As Margera was waiting, a group of people came up to him, recognizing him from his time onscreen, and asked to check out the car and to take pictures. We “kicked it for a minute," Margera said.

One of the men in the group made a request to drive the Bentley, according to Margera. Margera didn’t think much of it, so he agreed, got in the passenger seat with one of the men driving and the other members of the group in the back seat, and allowed them to take a "quick spin around the block," he said.

Margera then asked to go back to the gas station so he could get his phone. He exited the vehicle, entered the convenience store, looked back outside and the car was gone. Margera said he thought [the driver] "got nervous after seeing a cop drive by."

A spokesperson for the San Diego County Sheriff's department confirmed that just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies received a call reporting a disturbance at a gas station in the 100 block of North Rancho Santa Fe Road, just north of State Route 78 in San Marcos.

A Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene and saw several men get into a black Bentley parked in the lot and quickly drive off, according to SDSO spokesperson Lt. Ricardo Lopez.

The deputy followed and tried to stop the Bentley, then the driver briefly stopped to allow two men to get out before the driver sped off "at a high rate of speed into a nearby residential neighborhood," Lt. Lopez said.

"Deputies temporarily lost sight of the car but found that it had crashed into a house and the car was not occupied," said Lopez. "There was damage to the home but no injuries to the residents."

With the help of the Sheriff's department helicopter, one of the men was found and arrested for a parole violation.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the Bentley had recently been reported stolen. According to Lopez, a person named Brandon Margera was listed as a victim in the report of a vehicle theft that had been taken just before 1:30 a.m. at the gas station.

Margera thanked all of the law enforcement officers that responded and said "everyone from the Sheriff’s department was super cool."

As for the Bentley, it's sitting in an impound yard for now. Margera said he is waiting to hear back from the dealer on what the extent of the damage is before they move forward.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the SDSO.