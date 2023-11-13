Thief steals gear and uniforms from youth military group at Camp Pendleton

Someone stole equipment belonging to a military youth group at Camp Pendleton during at least two separate thefts during September and October, officials from the base confirmed to NBC 7.

The stolen equipment belonged to young men and women aged 10-18 in the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, a Navy youth development program which seeks to train youth across a wide variety of topics such as robotics, culinary arts, medicine, cyber security, photojournalism and more, according to their website.

The two thefts occurred between Sept. 29 and Oct. 29, according to 2nd Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak.

Camp Pendleton Provost Marshalls Office is "actively investigating the thefts and has implemented increased security measures in response to the incidents," Lt. Hollenbeak told NBC 7.

According to a GoFundMe started by the Michael A. Monsoor Battalion U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, the cadets lost all their training equipment and uniforms, which were funded by annual enrollment fees and occasional donations.

The fundraiser is seeking to raise $3,000. The loss renders cadets unable to train or attend nationwide trainings, according to the organizer.